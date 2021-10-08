TABOR — The Tabor Development Corporation along with the Town of Tabor and Tabor Chamber of Commerce have joined forces in commissioning a mural to be painted on the north exterior wall of the Tabor Public Library building.
Local mural and tattoo artist, Robbie Jelsma of Springfield, owner of Portfolio 51, recently started work on the mural. The mural is in part of celebrating the Town of Tabor’s 150th incorporation, which is in April 2022.
Staff at CorTrust Bank in Tabor earlier this year approached Tabor Development Corporation Treasurer Mark Povondra about the possibility of having a mural painted onto the north side of the library building as a way of sprucing up the area, as well as celebrating the town’s upcoming 150th anniversary. After gaining approval from the Town Board, Jelsma was contacted during the summer to come up with an artwork to showcase Tabor. After a few rounds of draft proposals, one was recently selected and is currently underway in Tabor. Work is expected to be completed within 2-3 weeks, weather depending.
A planning meeting for Tabor’s 150th Celebration is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. in the Community Building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.