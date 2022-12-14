YSD Report Card: Pandemic Is Still Impacting Schools

Despite gaps in state testing data, local school administrators are hopeful that student performance is on track to return to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Individual school results from the most recent school report card were presented at last month’s meeting of the Yankton School Board, with principals on hand to give details and answer questions.
State testing is given annually in English language arts (ELA) and mathematics to students in grades 3-8 and 11, and to grades 5, 8 and 11 in science, with report card or School Performance Index (SPI) scores averaged over a three-year period.
This year’s SPI would normally include results from the 2019-2020, 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 testing years, but at the beginning of the pandemic, the U.S. Department of Education granted a testing waiver for the 2019-2020 school year. A great deal of data for that year remains blank.
For the sake of comparison, pre-pandemic (2018-2019) averages for the Yankton School District were ELA, 62% and math, 53%, according to the Department of Education website. Overall, Yankton’s scores have not yet returned to those levels, though some progress is evident.
School administrators are accustomed to the SPI evolving from year to year as the students tested and the data gathered changes, Nicole Valnes, Yankton School District (YSD) curriculum director, told the Yankton School Board.
Because there is only one additional year of data available, final report card SPI and academic growth are blank this year. Performance data 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 for ELA and math are shown below, as well as attendance for the elementary and middle schools. Results of science testing will not be available until early next year.
Percentages shown represent students who scored a “proficient” or better (3 or 4) on the tests. Scores of 1-2 would not meet the grade expectation.
• Beadle Elementary School: 2022 — ELA 56%, math 49%, attendance 97%; 2021 — ELA 57%, math 52%.
• Lincoln Elementary School: 2022 — ELA 54%, math 44%, attendance 96%; 2021 — ELA 59%, math 53%.
• Stewart Elementary School: 2022 — ELA 59%, math 55%, attendance 98%; 2021 — ELA 53%, math 55%.
• Webster Elementary School: 2022 — ELA 29%, math 41%, attendance 96%; 2021 — ELA 40%, math 32%.
• YMS: 2022 — ELA 57%, math 47%, attendance 90%; 2021 — ELA 60%, math 53%.
• YHS — ELA 75%, math 46%; 2021 — ELA 75%, math 42%.
Additional statistics given for YHS include: 2022 — on-time graduation, 95%; high school graduation, 99%; coursework readiness, 91%; assessment readiness, 70%; college and career readiness 68%; 2021 — coursework readiness, 69%; assessment readiness, 76%; college and career readiness 48%.
State averages include: 2022 — coursework readiness, 73%; assessment readiness, 53%; college and career readiness 50%; 2021 — coursework readiness, 82%; assessment readiness, 53%; college and career readiness 57%, according to a recent presentation given by YSD Superintendent Wayne Kindle.
Also, ACT Scores were as follows: 2022 — YSD 22, state 22; 2021 — YSD 23, state 22.
YSD scores on the ACT test ranked fifth in the state behind Brookings (24), Brandon (23), Pierre (23) and Sioux Falls (23), but were closely tied with Harrisburg, Mitchell, Huron and Aberdeen Central, Kindle said.
Nationally, ACT scores averaged about 20 for both years.
“We are optimistic that some recent curricular changes will have a positive impact on those scores,” Lincoln School Principal Tony Beste said, citing the Heggerty supplemental curriculum first implemented in YSD classrooms last year.
Heggerty was purchased with ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funding and implemented last school year for all students K-3 with additional support for 4 and 5, Valnes told the Press & Dakotan. She told the school board that this year’s lower scores are a result of the pandemic and that the Heggerty curriculum was positively impacting those areas.
Beste added that there are currently 215 students receiving reading intervention daily, with another 30-40 students being monitored for reading across the Yankton School District.
Stewart School Principal Cody Lukkes attributed some of that school’s improvement in math to the Bridges program it piloted last year, which he said was shared with other schools through the efforts of paraprofessionals.
“We have now added math interventionists, so we are excited to see what our scores do next year,” Lukkes said. “Another thing that I think has helped with our ELA and our math scores is putting our IEP (Individual Education Program) kids in the classroom for core instruction.”
IEP students are now receiving instructions using the same jargon that will be used in the state assessments later, he said.
Webster School Principal Melanie Ryken told the school board about the YSD partnership with Yankton’s Boys & Girls Club that began last year with the Club’s 21st Century Grant.
“We do have after school tutoring at three of the buildings now, which will expand to Beadle,” she said. “(It) services up to 20 kids after school, every day for two hours.”
Ryken said that higher rates of absences were caused by quarantine and isolation policies implemented at the recommendation of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“There were students who missed 14 days straight, 10 days straight and seven days straight and they might have done so several times throughout the year,” Ryken said. “That certainly comes into play, because we know learning doesn’t happen at home the way it does in a classroom.”
Better attendance this school year will hopefully lead to better achievement scores, Ryken said.
YMS Principal Heather Olson reported that math and ELA intervention is progressing well at the middle school, along with the transition to new curriculum.
YHS Principal Todd Dvoracek reviewed the coursework and career readiness scores for YSD, emphasizing that YSD is within the top three in the state for those scores.
For Coursework Readiness, Yankton is No. 1 with a score of 91, followed by No. 2 Pierre with 85. The state average is 73.
For College and Career Readiness, Yankton is second in the state with a score of 68, just below Brandon Valley’s 79 points, while the state average is 50.
Yankton is also at second in Assessment Readiness with a score of 70, behind Brandon Valley’s score of 82. The state average is 53.
School board member Sarah Carda asked about the percentages of seniors that took the ACT in schools around the state as compared to Yankton.
“There are schools that are counseling students not going to a four-year college that they don’t need to take the ACT,” Dvoracek said. “We have a lot of our students that take the ACT, which is a good thing, whether they go to a technical school or whether they go to college.”
YSD Superintendent Wayne Kindle said, the last time around, the number of YSD students taking the ACT was 68%, which is higher than other schools.
“We just really leave it open for our kids,” he said, adding that the test is usually taken twice, with the lowest score dropped but many students were only able to take it once last time around.
