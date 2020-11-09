The Bede Art Gallery, located on the Mount Marty University campus, has recently opened “Reflections of Colour,” an exhibition of paintings by artist Sandy Parish. The exhibit features works of watercolor, acrylic and pencil.
A reception and gallery talk for Parish’s work will be held from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11. The exhibit will be installed until Nov. 13 before making way for the student show on Nov. 15.
All exhibits at the Bede Art Gallery are free and open to the public Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The gallery is located at 1105 W. Eighth St. in Yankton, on MMU’s campus, just off of the Marian Auditorium lobby. Mount Marty University asks that all visitors wear a mask and practice social distancing.
