BROOKINGS — In 2021, SDHC’s major grant recipients hosted history conferences, shared books with young readers, enhanced museum exhibits, and much more.
These programs provided valuable humanities education for South Dakotans. As the spring grant deadline approaches, SDHC encourages organizations to apply for grant funding to bring more such programs to our state.
The spring grant deadline is Feb. 28 for programs taking place after May 1. Grant requests can be for up to $10,000.
Applicants that tailor their projects to SDHC’s programmatic needs (outlined in these grant guidelines) can receive funding to facilitate humanities discussion, research, and media programs that entertain, educate, and inspire the general public.
These valuable funding opportunities are available in the spring and the fall of every year. SDHC provided a total of $78,505 in funding during the spring and fall cycles in 2021.
Visit http://www.sdhumanities.org/grants for more information and to apply. With questions, email melinda@sdhumanities.org or call the SDHC office at 605-688-6113.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.