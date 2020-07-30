100 Years Ago
Saturday, July 31, 1920
• Decision in favor of a Labor Day celebration for Yankton was reached at the meeting of Roy Anderson Post No. 12, American Legion, last evening. The committee appointed to look into the proposition, Fred B. Ray, H. H. Corbin and Jesse McCoun, was given full authority to go ahead with the proposition and call on Legion members to take charge of different departments; and the members present gave assurance of their readiness to jump in anywhere and help put it over.
• A committee appointed by the SD state press association met here yesterday afternoon to consider the advisability of selecting a field secretary for the association. They were driven to this move by the situation in the paper market.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, July 31, 1945
• When you hear the fire alarm and the wall and clang of fire trucks about 9 o’clock Thursday evening, August 2, it will be a real fire all right, but for the first time in the history of Yankton the fire will have been “pre-set” by the Yankton fire department to lead off the “Know Your Fire Department” show sponsored jointly by the department and the Yankton Chamber of Commerce.
• In a quick turnabout, July was going out hot in South Dakota today and August’s arrival is due with expected moderation indicated as only slight.
50 Years Ago
Friday, July 31, 1970
• Yankton received a welcome .53 inch of moisture Thursday night, bringing the total precipitation for July to 1.11 inches as compared with a normal for July of 3.11 inches. The storm which accompanied the moisture caused some damage in and around Yankton, but evidently nothing severe. The wind gusted up to 70 miles per hour at the Yankton Airport.
• The annual Alumni Assembly of persons treated for alcoholism at Yankton State Hospital since 1962 will be held Aug. 1 and 2 at the hospital. Registration begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, and the workshop convenes at 2 p.m. that afternoon. There will be an open meeting Saturday night at 8 o’clock with speakers on Alcoholics Anonymous, Al-Anon and Al-ateen.
25 Years Ago
Monday, July 31, 1995
• Next spring the city, in conjunction with the state highway department, will extend the network of street lights along Broadway beyond the 23rd Street intersection to the intersections of 31st and Broadway. The move should be especially commended because this one-mile stretch, once virtually open highway but now surrounded by Yankton’s rapid urban growth, suffers from inadequate street lighting that is both inconvenient and dangerous.
• Approximately 500 basketball players on some 140 teams were on hand at Pierson Ranch Saturday for the annual Riverboat Buckets 3-On-3 Basketball Tournament. The action went on literally non-stop all day even as temperatures soared high into the 90s.
