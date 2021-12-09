VERMILLION — The South Dakota Shakespeare Festival (SDSF) has announced its 11th season with the classic tragedy “Othello.” This will be SDSF’s ninth professional summer production in Vermillion’s Prentis Park, and its first tragedy since “Macbeth” in 2015. “Othello” runs Jun 16-19, 2022, and will also be streamed online.
The 2022 season and production are dedicated to Mary Merrigan, a staunch supporter of the SDSF, who made immeasurable contributions to the Vermillion area community.
“Othello” will be directed by Tara Moses, a citizen of Seminole Nation of Oklahoma, Mvskoke, multi-award-winning playwright, co-artistic director of Red Eagle Soaring, co-founder of Groundwater Arts, and a current M.F.A. candidate in Directing at Brown/Trinity Rep.
The SDSF will once again professional actors from across the country, bringing a diverse company of local and national actors to the cast of this timeless play. Information about auditions will be available soon.
Further information about the production and SDSF’s outreach, educational programming and related events will be available in the coming months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.