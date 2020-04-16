TYNDALL — After this week, the Bon Homme County courthouse in Tyndall will be closed to the public until further notice.
The Bon Homme County commissioners took the action in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Auditor Tamara Brunken. The county will continue offering services, but the general public won’t be allowed access to the building, she said.
“By the end of the week, we will be closed to the public, (but) staff will still be working,” she said. “All county offices will be running.”
Besides closing public access to the courthouse, the county offices have changed their hours of operation within the 40-hour work week, Brunken said.
“We have gone to four 10-hour days, with Fridays off, for the offices that can accommodate this,” she said. “There will be rotating of employees, if possible.”
The court system will remain operational, Brunken noted.
“There is public access to the court system, and anyone needing assistance may call the clerk of courts office or the state’s attorney’s office,” she said.
The county commissioners continue to meet at the regular times but at a different location, Brunken said.
“We’re holding our meetings in the new 4-H center (on the fairgrounds in Tyndall) because the room is bigger,” the auditor said. “(We’re) trying to keep it to 10 (people in attendance), which includes the commission, (newspaper) reporter and auditor.”
The county commission next meets Tuesday.
