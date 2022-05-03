The following events are scheduled this week at the Lewis and Clark Recreation Area Programs:
———
MAY 6
• 7-8 p.m.— Mother’s Day Cards: Lewis and Clark Welcome Center
———
MAY 8
• 9:30-11 a.m. —Fishing on the North Shore of Lake Yankton, poles and bait provided; Chief White Crane.
A state parks entrance license is required.
