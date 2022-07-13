VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota is hosting DEPSCoR Day on July 19 to give researchers from the upper Midwest a chance to learn more about the opportunities within the DoD DEPSCoR program.
Presented by the Department of Defense (DoD), DEPSCoR Day will include overviews of basic research opportunities within the DoD, the DEPSCoR program, the Tri-Service Basic Research Offices and the opportunity to meet with DoD Basic Research program officers. DEPSCoR Day will also include breakout sessions in various scientific areas of DoD relevance, a poster session and speed networking opportunities.
“States have a vital role to play in America’s research competitiveness, and each state has researchers with important contributions to the Department of Defense’s scientific enterprise,” said Bindu Nair, Ph.D., director of the DoD’s Basic Research Office. “It is crucial that we build a Department of Defense research infrastructure that strategically uses the research capabilities found across the country.”
Academic researchers from the states of South Dakota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri and Indiana are invited to meet DEPSCoR Award program officers to discuss research funding opportunities in a variety of disciplines. Representatives from several DoD research agencies, including those of the Army, Navy and Air Force, will also be present at the DEPSCoR Day.
The Defense Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (DEPSCoR) was reauthorized and funded by Congress in 2017 to enhance the capabilities of institutes of higher education in certain states and to increase their number of university researchers, increasing the probability of long-term growth in competitive federal funding.
