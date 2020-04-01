South Dakota’s positive tests for COVID-19 has grown to 129, according to Wednesday’s online update from the state, which also listed a second death.
No information was immediately available about that death.
There are two new positive tests from Yankton County, which now has reported a total of eight cases. One case is listed as recovered.
Also, all cases in Bon Homme (1), Charles Mix (1), Hutchinson (2) and Union (1) counties are listed as recovered, and one of the three cases in Clay County is listed as recovered.
Meanwhile, the number of individuals classified as having recovered from the virus has grown to 51. There have been a total of 12 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 during the pandemic; that number remains unchanged from Tuesday.
The number of negative tests results from state and commercial labs is 3,903.
———
Meanwhile, local governments are taking action in the wake of COVID-19. Both the Freeman and Menno city councils have passed emergency declarations. Both communities are located in Hutchinson County, which is listed with two persons testing positive for the virus.
In response to COVID-19, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has signed legislation that gives the Department of Public Safety Cabinet Secretary the authority to order the temporary extension of the expiration date for certain driver licenses.
Senate Bill 190, which was passed Monday by state legislators on the session’s final day, gives DPS Cabinet Secretary Craig Price the authority to order the extension of the expiration date for an operator’s license, motorcycle operator’s license, restricted minor’s permit, motorcycle restricted minor’s permit and non-driver identification card.
The legislation also allows the DPS secretary to order the extension of the expiration date for a commercial driver’s license or commercial learner’s permit.
“Since the COVID-19 emergency, the state’s Driver Licensing program has received several hundred calls each day from citizens worried about renewing their driver license or ID card,” Price said. “I have authorized the Driver’s Licensing Program to extend these expiration dates for the length of the Governor’s state of emergency for COVID-19, beginning March 13, through the duration of the emergency declaration plus an additional 90 days.”
“This legislation is great news because citizens’ licenses will be automatically extended,” said state Driver Licensing Director Jane Schrank. “We have appreciated the public’s patience during this time.”
State driver license exam stations are currently closed statewide through May 2. For online renewals, click onto https://dps.sd.gov/driver-licensing/renew-and-duplicate/renew-online.
The state Driver Licensing Program is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.
———
For more information, visit the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 website — COVID.sd.gov — or call 800-997-2880.
