Yankton County saw another double-digit increase in COVID-19 cases Friday with 10 new infections reported, according to the daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health.
Meanwhile, Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported 15 new deaths related to COVID-19 in its update late Thursday.
Friday marked the third straight day that Yankton County’s daily increases hit double figures, and it’s the 14th time it has had at least 10 positive tests in one day since Aug. 29. The county now has 461 known cases overall.
The county also reported four new recoveries (355 overall) and has 102 active cases, the highest mark so far.
Statewide, South Dakota saw 386 new infections Friday as well as one new death, its 237th.
Once again, every county in the Yankton area reported at least one new infection. Here are summaries from the other area South Dakota counties:
• Bon Homme County — 4 new cases (98), 0 new hospitalizations (11), 0 new recoveries (71), 26 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 2 new cases (198), 0 new hospitalizations (41), 2 new recoveries (142), 56 active cases;
• Clay County — 4 new cases (576), 0 new hospitalizations (17), 1 new recovery (529), 40 active cases;
• Douglas County — 3 new cases (96), 0 new hospitalizations (17), 2 new recoveries (66), 29 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 6 new cases (118), 0 new hospitalizations (11), 3 new recoveries (75), 41 active cases;
• Turner County — 2 new cases (179), 0 new hospitalizations (11), 1 new recovery (140), 36 active cases;
• Union County — 2 new cases (444), 0 new hospitalizations (32), 3 new recoveries (352), 84 active cases;
In Nebraska, the DHHS website showed Knox County with three new infections (184), while Cedar (90) and Dixon (96) counties each reported one new positive test.
South Dakota COVID statistics for Friday included:
• Total Cases — 23,522 (+386);
• Active Cases — 3,987 (+155);
• Recoveries — 19,298 (+230);
• Hospitalizations — 1,588 ever hospitalized (+21); 220 currently hospitalized (+6);
• Testing — 282,513 total tests (+2,904); 196,261 individuals tested (+1,258).
In Nebraska, the DHHS reported 621 new infections Thursday, the second-largest daily increase the state has seen during the pandemic. The record high is 677 cases reported on May 7.
The state’s 15 new deaths related to COVID-19 raised Nebraska’s toll to 493.
The DHHS also reported Nebraska’s second biggest testing day so far with 9,733 new tests processed. The high mark is 11,552 tests reported on Sept. 8.
Here are other Nebraska statistics posted by the DHHS late Thursday:
• Total Cases — 46,185 (+621);
• Active Cases — 11,872 (+148);
• Recoveries — 33,820 (+458);
• Hospitalizations — 2,356 ever hospitalized (+7); 227 currently hospitalized (+1);
• Testing — 634,687 total tests (+9,733); 464,576 individuals tested (+4,731).
