Wagner Man Indicted For Murder

BY RANDY DOCKENDORF
WAGNER — A Wagner man has pleaded not guilty in federal court for second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of another man.
Ronald Bohn, 50, was indicted Oct. 7 by a federal grand jury, according to U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons. Bohn pleaded not guilty to the indictment during an Oct. 15 appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica L. Duffy.
Bohn faces up to life in federal prison and $250,000 fine, five years of supervised release and $100 to the Federal Crime Victim Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.
The indictment alleges that on Sept. 15, Bohn “unlawfully and with malice aforethought murdered a human being” by stabbing him.
The press release doesn’t list the identity of the victim. However, Isaac Primeaux died Sept. 15 during a stabbing in Wagner.
At the time, Wagner Police Chief Tim Simonsen said he couldn’t release many details as other jurisdictions are handling the case. However, he could confirm a fatal stabbing occurred on tribal land at approximately 11 p.m. that Tuesday evening (Sept. 15).
The police chief couldn’t provide the location of the stabbing, but he confirmed a suspect was captured on non-reservation land and turned over to federal authorities.
Bohn was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial, which has been set for Dec. 22.
At the time of the alleged incident, FBI spokesman Kevin Smith told the Press & Dakotan the apparent stabbing death occurred in Wagner on the Yankton Sioux Reservation. The victim was identified as Primeaux, and the suspect was taken in custody and represented no ongoing threat to the community, Smith said.
The investigation into the Wagner fatal stabbing was being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Yankton Sioux Law Enforcement, with assistance from the Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Office, Wagner Police Department and the South Dakota Highway Patrol.
This week, Smith told the Press & Dakotan that a federal grand jury had indicted a suspect in the Primeaux stabbing death.
However, the case was separate and unrelated to another one involving Isaac’s cousin, Gordon Primeaux of Marty.
Gordon Primeaux, 62, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury.
The indictment alleges, on or about Aug. 22, Gordon Primeaux unlawfully assaulted a male victim by repeatedly stabbing him in the chest with a knife.
If convicted, Gordon Primeaux faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised released and up to $300 for the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.
