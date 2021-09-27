100 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 28, 1921
• The Yankton Rotary Club held its first meeting last evening, appointed committees, listened to a talk by Dr. E.C. Perisho, discussed the matters which may well come before the Rotary Club in its support of the city’s progress and arranged for its noon-day meeting at 12:15 next Tuesday at the Congregational church.
• More secrets were added to the muddy waters of the Missouri River here Monday evening, when, without pomp or ceremony, and with no mourners, four once-active whiskey stills were consigned to the deep. They were first punched full of holes. Then a heavy weight was tied to each of them to make sure they went to the bottom, and they were taken to a deep place somewhere along the riverfront near the city and heaved overboard.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, September 28, 1946
• The Vermillionaire, Vermillion High School newspaper, has received an international first place award from the Quill and Scroll, national journalism group. The papers which were judged were those of 1945-46, which were edited by Beverly Seiler and Bonnie Hanson.
• A hard-charging forward wall coupled with a powerful ground gaining backfield enabled the scrappy Yankton High School gridiron eleven to remain undefeated against a Nebraska competition this season as they garnered their second victory of the current campaign by overwhelming Bloomfield squad, 26 to 0, before a large crowd here last night.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, September 28, 1971
• Sacred Heart Hospital Auxiliary is now in its 13th year of making playful puppets for the entertainment of children confined to the pediatrics ward at the hospital. The project was started in 1958 under the leadership of Mrs. Harry Margolin, who was president. Mrs. C.M. Banks was the first chairman, and 400 puppets were made in that year, with 400 probably made every year since.
• Andes Central High School homecoming royalty presiding over activities Sept. 17 were Joe LaBarge and Lana Palmer. Included in this year’s ACHS homecoming festivities were a hootenanny, parade, pep rally and football game.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, September 28, 1996
• A trunk mat, clothing items and a composition in which defendant Eric D. Stukel allegedly thought about killing Tamara Haas provided additional evidence to the Cedar County District Court jury during day three of Stukel’s trial. Until Friday, no testimony had been provided about where Haas died.
• As volunteers lay the foundation for a house in Yankton, more than just one house is at stake. Nearly 200 people have contributed to the dream of Yankton County’s Habitat for Humanity chapter. Habitat for Humanity of Yankton County is currently building a three-bedroom house at 1310 National Street for a local family. This is the first house that the Yankton affiliate has built, but the group already hopes to build two houses each year.
