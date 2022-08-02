More than 7,000 Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) student members, advisers, and guests gathered at the San Diego Convention Center, June 29-July 3 to participate in the annual National Leadership Conference (NLC).

The conference provided members opportunities for listening to inspiring speakers, attending youth workshops, competing on the national level, and networking with other youth leaders. The theme of this year’s conference was “Make It Count,” which inspired attendees to share how they make it count while exploring career opportunities, developing leadership skills, and growing personally while making a difference in their families and communities.

