More than 7,000 Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) student members, advisers, and guests gathered at the San Diego Convention Center, June 29-July 3 to participate in the annual National Leadership Conference (NLC).
The conference provided members opportunities for listening to inspiring speakers, attending youth workshops, competing on the national level, and networking with other youth leaders. The theme of this year’s conference was “Make It Count,” which inspired attendees to share how they make it count while exploring career opportunities, developing leadership skills, and growing personally while making a difference in their families and communities.
The National Say Yes to FCS signing event was held during the Recognition Session on Saturday, July 2. This event recognized 15 graduating high school seniors from across the country who have committed to a future career as a Family and Consumer Sciences teacher and FCCLA Chapter Adviser. Harleigh Claussen, a 2022 graduate of O’Neill High School, and Kaylee Smith, a 2022 graduate of Minden High School, participated in the event. Harleigh and Kaylee will each be majoring in FCS Education at Wayne State College this fall.
Noah Ziegler, a 2022 graduate of Aurora High School, completed the Franklin Covey Leadership Academy through FCCLA.
Reba Deterding, a Family and Consumer Sciences teacher at Cambridge Public Schools and 2021-22 Nebraska FCCLA Board of Directors Chair, received the 2022 Spirit of Advising Award. This is an honor bestowed on only one FCCLA Chapter Adviser from each state.
Ann Mann, Family and Consumer Sciences teacher at O’Neill Public Schools was recognized with an Adviser Mentor Award during the conference. FCCLA’s Adviser Mentor program recognizes outstanding experienced Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) educators who excel within FCS and FCCLA.
Three Nebraska FCCLA advisers were recognized as Master Advisers: Miranda Bright, Crete High School; Angie Ehlers, Overton Public Schools; Darla Windholz, Holdrege Public Schools.
Adviser Academy is a professional development opportunity. Each course is comprised of four professional development tracks that were hosted virtually by national FCCLA over the past year.
Local Nebraska Chapter Advisers who successfully completed an Adviser Academy course this year include:
• Jonelle Thoene, Crofton Public Schools, Course Two
In addition to the many learning and networking experiences offered at the conference, more than 30 Family and Consumer Sciences related competitive events, also known as STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) Events were offered.
Nebraska had 185 participants who earned 79 Gold medals, 95 Silver medals, and 11 Bronze medals. There were also 57 Top Ten finalists. Local winners were as follows:
• First Place — Piper Dather, Crofton Jr/Sr High School – Fashion Construction, Level 3, Gold
Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a dynamic and effective national student organization with over 199,000 members nationwide, that helps students become leaders and address important personal, family, work, and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education.
Nebraska FCCLA is supported through the Nebraska Center for Student Leadership and Extended Learning at the Nebraska Department of Education.
