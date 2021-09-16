SIOUX FALLS — The South Dakota Assisted Living Association (SDALA) is proud to join with Assisted Living communities around the state to celebrate National Assisted Living Week! National Assisted Living Week runs from Sunday, Sept. 12, through Saturday, Sept. 18, and SDALA is honoring this year’s theme, “Compassion, Community, Caring.”
SDALA, along with the National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL), encourages residents of South Dakota to celebrate Assisted Living Centers’ accomplishments and the high quality of life they provide for our state’s seniors.
The South Dakota Assisted Living Association is a statewide not-for-profit association, representing Nursing Centers, Assisted Living and Senior Living Centers that provide Long Term Care to South Dakotans.
