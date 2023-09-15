POUND COUNT
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owners. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
DAILY RECORD POLICY
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
ARRESTS
• Christina Wilson, 45, of Yankton was arrested at 7:44 a.m. Thursday for second-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and for the possession of a controlled substance.
• Patricia Pregler, 40, of Yankton was arrested at 7:50 a.m. Thursday for possession of a controlled substance, and for second-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Paul Selzler Jr., 35 Sioux Falls was arrested at 1:45 p.m. Thursday on a warrant issued by Yankton County for breach of conditions without order.
• Donald Freidel, 94, of Yankton was arrested at 1:57 p.m. Thursday on a parole hold for the South Dakota Department of Corrections for failure to register every six months as a sex offender.
• Mark Westergaard, 61, of Yankton was arrested at 5:36 p.m. Thursday for having an open container in a motor vehicle, and for DUI — second offense.
• Shane Perales, 37, of Yankton was arrested at 5:59 p.m. Thursday for DUI second offense.
• Mahri Jones, 26, of Yankton was arrested at 9:47 p.m. Thursday for contributing to the delinquency of a child or a minor, and for DUI.
