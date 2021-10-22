Yankton County posted 16 new COVID-19 infections in Friday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
Meanwhile, the state recorded 337 new cases and four new deaths, including one in Union County.
For Yankton County, it was the fourth straight day of double-digit positive tests. The county has registered 222 new cases this month.
Union County recorded its 45th pandemic death Friday. It was the county’s first since Oct. 1.
Overall, South Dakota’s COVID death roll rose to 2,218. The DOH portal has posted 76 deaths so far this month, which unofficially surpassed September’s total of 73.
Active cases in the state dropped by 33 to 5,663, while active hospitalizations climbed by one to 203. There were 11 new hospitalizations reported.
Other area South Dakota counties reporting new positive tests Friday included: Charles Mix County, +1; Clay County, +1; Hutchinson County, +3; Turner County, +1; and Union County, +5.
Here is the weekly list of active cases in area South Dakota counties, with the change from last Friday, Oct. 15, in parentheses: Bon Homme County, 23 (+3); Charles Mix County, 53 (-37); Clay County, 62 (+12); Douglas County, 15 (+1); Hutchinson County, 21 (+2); Turner County, 25 (+3); Union County, 121 (+28); and Yankton County, 146 (+7).
The University of South Dakota online portal Friday posted seven active cases (4 students, 3 staff), which was unchanged from Thursday. Ten people were in quarantine/isolation (0 change), none of whom were on campus (0 change).
Late Thursday, Mount Marty University reported two active cases on campus, which was unchanged from Wednesday.
The DOH’s weekly update of COVID-19 cases in the state’s educational institutions showed the following:
• In grade K-12 schools, 186 new cases were reported last week (Oct. 10-16), down from 311 the previous week. Since the start of the school year, there have been 3,002 reported cases (2,423 students, 579 staff) with 2,516 recoveries;
• Among colleges, universities and technical schools, there were 27 new cases last week, down one from the previous week. For the school year to date, there have been 395 total cases (296 students, 99 staff) with 344 recoveries.
