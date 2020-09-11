Revenue Rises Again

August wasn’t quite a million-dollar month for the City of Yankton, but it was yet another month of substantial — and surprising — sales tax growth.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic’s continued grip on the country, the city recorded a 5.29% ($983,306) rise in sales tax revenues over August 2019. This pushed the city’s cumulative difference over last year back above 3% (3.11% on the year) for the first time since May.
This gets no complaints from Yankton City Manager Amy Leon.
“I’m pleased with how we turned out,” Leon told the Press & Dakotan. “Being up 5.29% is really good for August. … That’s a really good position to be in.”
While unsure of whether the current reporting period included Riverboat Days, Leon noted that this rise comes with many of the city’s summer activities — such as Rock ‘N’ Rumble, which had been slated for late July — being canceled.
The good news continued into the BBB (bed, board, booze) tax, which saw a 1.07% rise in revenues over August. This has helped bring the cumulative revenue up to -5.12% from a low of -7.16% in July.
Leon said that, in an odd way, the pandemic‘s fallout, which is keeping people closer to home, may actually be benefiting the city’s revenues.
“I think people are staying home, staying close to Yankton and doing more locally,” she said. “I think there’s a lot of local construction projects — private people working at home, but also businesses are making changes. … Our visitor (volume) at the campground hasn’t changed and I think that plays a role.”
She added that August’s numbers make her a little more confident as the area enters the shoulder season, but that one reality remains looming over the city as it does the rest of the world.
“It makes me feel a little more secure about our position going forward,” she said. “We’re still in the middle of a pandemic, so I don’t think we yet know what the long-term economic impacts are going to be. It certainly makes me feel better considering the budget that we’ve put forward to the commission.”
Leon said the city projected that revenues will remain flat in 2021 — just as was predicted for the 2020 budget.
She added that the anticipated 2020 revenues were revised as the pandemic got underway and predicted to show -1.3% growth by the end of the year.
“I think I’m going to be wrong with my decrease in 2020,” she said. “I’m happy about that, but anything can happen.”
While there was good news in Yankton, the trend statewide is going in the opposite direction in some areas. After recording a cumulative rise in revenues of 1.09% in July, the state’s Top Ten First Class Cities Plus Vermillion are down -0.21% over the same time last year. Six cities are reporting negative numbers — up from five in July — with Rapid City seeing the worst drop (-6.73%). Rapid City had been up 0.46% in July.
On the other end of the spectrum, Aberdeen is continuing a stellar year for revenues — up 19.66% —with Spearfish in second, up 4.76% on the year.
Vermillion is down -1.67% for the year.
The Yankton City Commission is slated to hold the second reading of the 2021 municipal budget during its regular meeting Monday.
Additionally, the board will consider utility rates and a grant application for playground work at Westside Park.
The City Commission meets at 7 p.m. Monday at RTEC. Limited seating will be available due to social distancing protocols. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube Live channel.
