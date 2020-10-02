Local Pastor Spreads Joy With His Take On Popular Online Entertainer

A beloved online children’s character came to Yankton recently, via a familiar imposter
Pastor Jeff Mueller of Restore Church portrayed the beloved character recently because of his similar appearance.
One day, Mueller said, he was picking up his son from daycare when someone said he looked like Blippi.
“Apparently, they really thought I looked like him because, the next thing I know, they ordered a costume for me and asked me to show up for the kids,” Mueller said. “And when it’s for the kids … you just can’t say no.”
“Blippi is pretty much the modern version of Mr. Rogers from ‘Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood,’ except Blippi uses YouTube to make the world his neighborhood,” said Mueller, who has become a “Blippi Look-Alike.”
The character was created and portrayed by Stevin John. According to Wikipedia, Blippi “has a childlike, energetic and curious persona and is always dressed in a blue and orange beanie cap, blue shirt, orange suspenders and a bow tie.” His educational videos have garnered more than a billion views on social media such as YouTube.
Mueller spent weeks working on getting the character and voice right.
“If I didn’t get it right, they’d call me out in a flash. You know toddlers are brutally honest. They’d call me a phony without hesitation,” Mueller says with a smile on his face.
The day came for Blippi (Mueller) to meet the kids.
“It was complicated. I had to have a ‘bit’ to stay in character. So, I had my brother drive his semi to the daycare to teach about semis for about 10 minutes and have a good time with the kids.”
The kids wanted to talk to Blippi, and he turned out to be a hit. They thought they were seeing the real thing.
The word got out to the extent the Blippi look-alike started to feel “local famous.” People began asking Mueller to do parties.
“I’m not sure I could do that, but there’s a local family I’ve been trying to get connected to the church who loves Blippi,” Mueller said. “Somehow, the conversation got there one day, and I told her I’d preach my sermon dressed as Blippi, minus the hat, they’d come to church for a day.”
She agreed. Mueller followed through with his end of the bargain and made a few kids at church very happy that day.
“Unfortunately, Joslyn, whom her mother told me to name in this, couldn’t make it that day. I’m told I would have to do it again sometime,” he chuckled.
One kid came to “Blippi Day” at daycare dressed as Blippi himself. He was the only one that caught on that Pastor Jeff wasn’t the genuine article. So, he came up to him, despite his intense work to “be in character,” and said, “Blippi, are you OK? You don’t sound like Blippi.”
“Thank goodness there were so many kids surrounding me because I was not ready for that conversation. I think he got over it when his grandma told him later ‘Blippi had a sore throat,’” says Mueller.
“At church Sunday morning, I didn’t wear the “Blippi” hat. I thought that would be enough to keep the Children’s Church Kids at bay ... but our resemblance is so similar that multiple kids bombarded me after the service to say, ‘Hi Blippi.’”
To see the real Blippi go to https://blippi.com
