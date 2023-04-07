With initiation of several new members planned for the Wednesday, April 19 meeting, the Yankton Elks Lodge is continuing a pattern of membership growth seen nationally. Yankton has a membership of almost 490, making the local lodge the second largest in the state.
Membership in the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks grew by 26,000 members during the fraternal year April 1, 2021-March 31, 2022, and 11,000 members joined the order in the 2022-2023 fraternal year making back-to-back yearly membership growth. This has not occurred since 1980.
