LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) will hold two virtual public information meetings regarding the proposed Nebraska Statewide Programmatic Agreement.

The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and NDOT, as part of a process to streamline environmental reviews for certain projects while fulfilling all federal requirements, has initiated the process to enter into a new Programmatic Agreement to satisfy the requirements of Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) for the Federal-aid Highway Program in the State of Nebraska.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.