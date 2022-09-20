LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) will hold two virtual public information meetings regarding the proposed Nebraska Statewide Programmatic Agreement.
The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and NDOT, as part of a process to streamline environmental reviews for certain projects while fulfilling all federal requirements, has initiated the process to enter into a new Programmatic Agreement to satisfy the requirements of Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) for the Federal-aid Highway Program in the State of Nebraska.
The first meeting is open to the general public and consulting parties and will be held Sept. 30 at 9:30 a.m. on WebEx Events. You can attend virtually by dialing 1-408-418-9388. When prompted, enter meeting number 2480 633 7848 to connect to the call.
The second meeting will focus exclusively on the Nebraska tribal community and will be held Sept. 30 at 1:30 p.m. on WebEx Events. You can attend virtually by dialing 1-408-418-9388. When prompted, enter meeting number 2482 418 2969 to connect to the call. If attendees would prefer an access link for computer or mobile viewing, for either meeting, contact Sarah Soula at 402-479-4871 or sarah.soula@nebraska.gov.
Feedback and comments can be submitted on the NDOT website now through Oct. 15, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.