100 Years Ago
Sunday, September 4, 1921
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 4, 1946
• When freshmen conferences open the 65th annual fall term at Yankton College next Monday, the enrollment is expected to be the largest in the history of the college and more than double the number who entered in September 1945, according to college officials. Total registration in all departments for the year 1946-47 is expected to exceed 600, about 50 more than the previous high in 1934.
• The Methodist Church in Gayville, in its 55th anniversary celebration Sunday, brought together a host of parish friends for the days’ program of worship services and fellowship. The church auditorium, with its new decorative stained glass arch windows, was pleasingly arranged with a profusion of flowers brought as memorial gifts.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, September 4, 1971
• The free Air Show at the Chan Gurney Airport, Yankton, will feature a demonstration of low-level aerobatics by Bob Hoover, one of America’s foremost pilots, starting at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9. Hoover will demonstrate the performance capabilities of two North American Rockwell Corporation planes: the F-51 Mustang, World War II fighter plane, and Shrike Commander, twin-engine business-utility aircraft.
• Associated with Campus Crusade for Christ at the University of South Dakota, Vermillion, for four years, Bob Tiede of Parkston is now heading out to the University of Denver, Colo., as a full-time staff member of Campus Crusade for Christ International. He and his wife, Sherry, will be launching a new ministry there starting the 15th of this month.
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 4, 1996
• Heavy storms poured through portions of the Yankton area early Tuesday morning, dropping as much as six inches of rain at one location and creating minor flooding problems in other locations. The northeastern portion of Yankton County sustained the hardest blow from the storm.
• Along with many years of nursing experience, Sister Ann Sherman brings a new service to Yankton. She is a pediatric nurse practitioner at the newly opened Sacred Heart Medical Clinic.
