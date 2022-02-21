The University of South Dakota’s Rawlins Trio will perform at the historic Dakota Theatre in Yankton, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27.
Their concert will feature the works by Jenifer Higdon (Pulitzer Prize winner), Jazzicals by Ilan Rechtman and the very popular D minor trio by Mendelssohn.
The Rawlins Piano Trio is a dynamic group of performers, teachers and scholars, distinguishing itself in arts outreach, masterclasses and a variety of performances. Their repertoire ranges from standard works to new and undiscovered pieces deserving to be brought into the public light. The trio is known as a preeminent interpreter of American music.
The members of the Trio are on the faculty of the University of South Dakota Department of Music and include violinist Ioana Galu, cellist Sonja Kraus and pianist Susan Keith Gray. The ensemble is named in honor of the late Marjorie and Robert Rawlins, its principal benefactors and graduates of the University of South Dakota in the 1940s.
A free-will offering is requested to help offset costs, with net proceeds going toward the project to replace the Lewis & Clark Theatre Company’s lighting system.
This event is made possible through a partial grant from the South Dakota Arts Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.