Mount Marty University is holding its annual Giving Days on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 13-14.
Five funds are being promoted in this fundraising event: Annual Scholarships (matched up to $70,000); Greatest Need Fund; Benedictine Leadership Institute; Fine Arts and Athletics.
The website to give and follow the progress of the event is: mmugives.com
For updates on social media, check out “Mount Marty University Alumni” on Facebook or follow “Mount Marty University” on Twitter.
