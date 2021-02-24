BROOKINGS — As the nation continues to navigate the tumult of a public health crisis and civil unrest, humanities programs are as vital as they’ve ever been.
Non-profit organizations in South Dakota can advance our nation’s healing by offering such programs — and the South Dakota Humanities Council is here to help. The statewide non-profit is gearing up for its next round of major grant funding: the deadline is Feb. 28 for programs taking place after May 1. Grant requests can be for up to $7,000.
Applicants that tailor their projects to SDHC’s programmatic needs can receive funding to facilitate humanities discussion and research programs that entertain, educate and inspire the general public.
Major Grant programs can come in various formats — workshops, presentations, reading/discussion events, exhibits, media projects, and more. Projects should be free and open to the public and should attract a diverse audience. Additionally, for the spring 2021 cycle, SDHC encourages programs that can be conducted virtually due to current social-distancing circumstances.
Major grants allow non-profit 501(c)(3) organizations in South Dakota to fill educational and cultural gaps and support communities’ self-identified needs with programs fitting two categories: discussion (up to $7,000) and research projects (up to $2,500).
SDHC also offers smaller grants ($1,000 and under) with applications accepted on a rolling deadline and awarded as funding allows.
All projects must advance the South Dakota Humanities Council’s mission and promote the humanities in American public life. SDHC’s Mission: The South Dakota Humanities Council celebrates literature, promotes civil conversation, and tells the stories that define our state. Successful applicants advance that mission while exploring various humanities disciplines.
The South Dakota Humanities Council awards approximately $75,000 in grants annually. SDHC’s mission is to celebrate literature, promote civil conversation, and tell the stories that define our state. Major grant programs — and other SDHC programs — help people learn new information, consider different perspectives, and share ideas to understand one another better.
Potential applicants can visit http://www.sdhumanities.org/grants for more information and to apply. With questions, email melinda@sdhumanities.org or call the SDHC office at (605) 688- 6113.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.