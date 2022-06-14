100 Years
Thursday, June 15, 1922
• Yankton is to have a radio broadcasting station next fall, twice as powerful as the station at Denver and twice as large as that at the state university, at Vermillion, it was announced today by Homer Fitch of the Yankton Radio Cclub. The station, which is to be at Yankton College, will be equipped by the college, the Dakota Radio Apparatus company, and members of the Radio Club.
• The registration and assistance of tourists coming through Yankton was taken up by the board of directors of the Chamber of Commerce at a regular meeting late yesterday. The highway committee was charged with the duty of arranging a tourists register, preferably at the Chamber of Commerce, with arrangements at the chamber for visitors to secure road maps of South Dakota or Nebraska, and to get some souvenir of Yankton and the fact they had been here.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, June 15, 1947
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Thursday, June 15, 1972
• E.W. “Wally” Boyles, who became mayor May 8, says it is a step forward to have the much-needed water improvement system underway and the problems now facing the city are mostly ordinary housekeeping problems which are to be expected in a business like that of the city.
• Pledges to the Rapid City Disaster Relief Fund being collected by members of the Disabled American Veterans and Veterans of Foreign Wars of Yankton and their Ladies Auxiliaries reached $2,907.50 this morning.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, June 15, 1997
• No paper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.