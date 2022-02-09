The American Patriot’s Convention is coming to Yankton this Saturday, Feb. 12, at the National Field Archery Center (NFAA) on E. Highway 50.
Gubernatorial candidate Steve Haugaard and U.S. House candidate Taffy Howard will be on hand to meet citizens and answer questions. Local candidates are also invited to attend and share their platforms.
The event runs from 1130 a.m.-2 p.m. Lunch will be served. Everyone is invited to attend.
