Leon: Yankton Has Seen A Busy First Half Of 2020

It may feel differently to some, but we are halfway through 2020.
In a year that has been dominated by far-reaching crises, it’s been an especially busy year for the City of Yankton.
Yankton City Manager Amy Leon told the Press & Dakotan that the year has largely been overshadowed by COVID-19 and the city’s response to it.
She said currently the city is looking at what rules will be in place for the distribution of aid funding.
“Right now where we’re at with that is working with Planning & Development District III to figure out what (are all the rules and regulations for) the $3.3 million that we’re eligible for,” Leon said.
The COVID-19 response included a month-long curtailment of local businesses by emergency ordinance and the establishment of a health board to keep tabs on the virus’ impact on the city.
But the year hasn’t been all about COVID-19, and Leon said there have been some positive developments over the first six months — especially when it comes to the city’s recreational future.
“The Huether Family Aquatics Center construction commenced here in the spring and that’s moving right along,” she said. “Folks can see that they’re making quite a bit of progress. A lot of the concrete is being poured now and the footings for the slides are in. We’re looking forward to seeing that transform in the second half of the year as well.”
She said the project still remains on track for completion in time for the 2021 swimming season.
Another accomplishment was the city being named the recipient of a $6.4 million grant from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) for repairs and upgrades at the wastewater treatment plant.
“That’s partly in response to the 2019 flooding, but also some needed repairs for our wastewater treatment system,” she said. “That will give us a better understanding of the infiltration of our system and what our long-term plans are going to be.”
On the other end of the city’s municipal water system, a three-year expansion on the city’s 1972 water treatment plant is also coming to a close in 2020.
“There’s still a few minor punch-list items, but for the most part, that project is complete along with the landscaping that’s been installed,” Leon said. “That’s really been an asset. We’ve got early indications that our THMs (trihalomethanes) are trending down now, which was one of the major issues we were facing. It looks like that improvement was a success and it’s going to serve our community for a long time into the future.”
While there have been many accomplishments in the first half of the, Leon said that there’s still projects that were hoped to be finished by the year’s mid-point that have fallen by the wayside, such as going paperless on the city’s timecard system.
“One of the things we had hoped to move forward with was a time and attendance system, to put that online and beef up our systems internally,” Leon said. “We’re trying to get out of the realm of using so much paper and trying to be a little more efficient, staff-wise.”
She said the project is picking up again after taking a backseat to the coronavirus crisis and changes in the Human Resources office.
Leon said that the biggest challenge of the next six months is an overabundance of the unknown in relation to the pandemic.
“The challenges are going to be in response to COVID-19 — not knowing where we are budgetarily, not knowing where our sales tax is going to end up, not knowing what we can really plan for, not knowing if we’re going to have additional waves,” she said. “All of those things are a little unknown and a little uncertain.”
