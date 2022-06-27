The Yankton County Commission is set to hold a special meeting to further discuss the 2023 budget Thursday.
The board will also hold executive sessions regarding poor relief and litigation.
The Yankton County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center.
