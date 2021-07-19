Incidents
• A report was received at 3:34 p.m. Friday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A report was received at 10:47 p.m. Friday of vandalism on E. 13th St.
• A report was received at 12:04 a.m. Saturday of a firearms violation on Douglas Ave. The resident of an apartment reportedly shot a gun indoors, sending the bullet into the apartment above.
• A report was received at 5:56 p.m. Saturday of the theft of personal items from a motorcycle on E. 8th St.
• A report was received at 7:27 p.m. Saturday of the theft of gas from a vehicle on W. 12th St.
• A report was received at 2:57 a.m. Sunday of a vehicle break-in on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 11:03 a.m. Sunday of the theft of a computer on E. 5th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 8:45 p.m. Sunday of a residential burglary off of Gregg Rd.
