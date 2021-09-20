Incidents
• A report was received at 2:52 p.m. Friday of a fight on Mulberry St.
• A report was received at 6:53 p.m. Friday of a fight on W. 30th St.
• A report was received at 7:59 p.m. Friday of a residential burglary on E. 9th St.
• A report was received at 1:45 p.m. Saturday of a domestic incident on E. 5th St.
• A report was received at 3:34 p.m. Saturday of the theft of a vehicle on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 3:53 p.m. Saturday of a protection order violation on E. 16th St.
• A report was received at 5:40 p.m. Saturday of vandalism on W. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 6:52 p.m. Saturday of an assault on W. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 7:47 p.m. Saturday of a fight on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 1:06 p.m. Sunday of the theft of a license plate on E. 26th St.
• A report was received at 4:17 p.m. Sunday of vandalism on Broadway Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 9:46 a.m. Saturday of a gas drive-off north of Yankton. Upon the arrival of law enforcement, the individual returned to the gas station and paid for the fuel.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 10:37 p.m. Saturday of vandalism on Meadow View Rd.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 8:44 a.m. Sunday of an assault at the Human Services Center.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
