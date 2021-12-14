City Clears A Path For New LCBHS Facility

Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health Services (LCBHS) has gotten a huge boost in its quest for a new behavioral health facility.
During its regular meeting Monday, the Yankton City Commission voted 8-0 in favor of donating city-owned land at the intersection of Shirley Bridge Ave. and 31st Street to LCBHS and sign a letter of support for LCBHS’s application for a USDA rural development grant. Commissioner Ben Brunick abstained from voting on the three resolutions that made up this agenda item due to his wife’s work at Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health Services.
LCBHS Executive Director Dr. Tom Stanage discussed the proposed $17 million facility with the commission Monday.
“The Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health Services board has made the decision to proceed with the development of a new behavioral health facility,” he said. “The really good news for the city is that the new facility will have a crisis-care receiving center and residential crisis-care capacity. It really will truly transform behavioral health crisis-care in Yankton and the surrounding area.”
He clarified that, no matter the city’s actions Monday night, the new facility isn’t a done deal.
“We need $6 million in grant support for the crisis care portion of the facility,” he said. “It will require $7 million in a USDA community facilities loan program.”
Stanage said the new facility is meant to address some of the existing shortcomings in local behavioral health offerings.
“A large part of what we’re trying to do is really transform the crisis-care and behavioral health-care space we provide, and a big part of that is being able to have a receiving center where individuals can come, where law enforcement can come with those individuals, where you can have turnaround times of 10-15 minutes,” he said. “Right now in many instances of behavioral health crises, law enforcement may be involved up to 10 hours just waiting for a disposition for somebody. We’ve struggled for a number of years with inpatient bed days, and part of that is because there’s just no local options for residential crisis care. We would expand that.”
He added the moving forward with a new facility is timely as demands for mental health services rise in the area.
“I just looked at our statistics for November, and we had 88 crisis contacts in November,” he said. “We typically run, probably 500-600 crisis contacts per year. … It’s a huge area. It’s increasing in need and we’re trying to meet that need.”
Mayor Stephanie Moser said the expansion of LCBHS’s services in the city is bittersweet.
“Fortunately and unfortunately, this opportunity arises,” she said. “We’re fortunate that we have the opportunity to do something like this, and unfortunately, it’s a big need. It’s something that’s going to be good for our community to offer.”
With the project still developing resources, a timeline was not offered during Monday’s meeting.
Another piece of city land was also discussed by the City Commission Monday — eight acres of land adjacent to the Yankton City Cemetery along Broadway Ave.
City Attorney Ross Den Herder said some formalities are in order before proceeding with formal discussion on the land.
“About 100 years ago, somebody had an idea of drawing gravesites through the entirety from Douglas to Broadway, and they recorded that drawing,” he said. “In order to put that property to any other potential use, this board must make a determination that there’s no reasonable need for the interment of the dead in that area for a period of at least 20 years. That’s a determination that this board needs to make as an official action before we can really do anything else with it.”
He noted that there is 163 years of interment space available in land currently being utilized by the cemetery, not including the eight acres along Broadway Ave.
“Based on trends, we have reason to believe that it will be longer, but it’s hard to determine whether trends will continue,” he said.
The commission voted unanimously on a motion to proceed with a determination that these eight acres will not be need for interment space in the next 20 years.
The discussion on the property’s potential future will likely be discussed in March or April, according to Den Herder.
In other business Monday, the commission:
•Approved applications for Clean Water State Revolving Fund (SRF) funding for a wastewater collection system project and a water distribution system project;
• Approved the purchase of radar equipment and two vehicles for the Yankton Police Department;
• Approved lowering the speed limit on 31st Street and Peninah Street from 45 to 30 between Francis Street and Valley Road.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.