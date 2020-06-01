The Yankton County Commission is set to discuss the extension of its Health Board during its regular meeting on Thursday.
Additionally, the commission will hold a first reading on proposed subdivision regulation amendments and discuss guidelines for the public comment period and reinstatement of Commissioner Gary Swensen’s county email privileges.
Due to the primary elections today (Tuesday), the commission will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 4, in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center. Limited seating will be available in the chamber and the meeting will be streamed live on the County Commission’s Facebook group.
