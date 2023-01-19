Snow Stacks Up In Region

This week’s record-setting snowfall may provide the last precipitation for another week, as the outlook calls for dry conditions.
“For Nebraska, South Dakota and the middle portion of the (Central Plains) region, we expect to be dry in the coming seven days,” Nebraska state climatologist Martha Durr told a NOAA webinar Thursday.
However, the Central Plains currently stands far above normal for snowfall this time of year, Durr said.
“We’re early in terms of the snowfall season, and we already have a season’s worth,” she said.
A winter storm that moved through the region late Wednesday and early Thursday left behind a couple of new weather records in Yankton.
According to WNAX, the city officially received 10 inches of snow as of 6 a.m. Thursday, which set a new record for Jan. 19. The previous mark was 4 inches recorded in 1996. Thursday marked the third time this month Yankton has set a new record for daily snowfall.
During a Jan. 2-3 storm, Yankton recorded a total of 12.5 inches of snowfall. Portions of Charles Mix and Douglas counties received nearly 30 inches of snowfall during that weather event.
And then came this week’s storm, which rolled northward from Kansas and hit hard along the South Dakota-Nebraska border.
The new snow melted down to .73 of precipitation, which also set a new record for the date. It bested the old mark of .18 reported in 1978.
Yankton now has 19 inches of snow on the ground, WNAX reported.
For the winter season, Yankton has unofficially received 38 inches of snow, which far outpaces last winter’s total accumulation of just 13.5 inches.
Yankton has already picked up 1.51 inches of precipitation this month, putting it far ahead of normal. On average, Yankton does not accumulate that much precipitation until March 11.
The National Weather Service (NWS) reported the following totals around the region: Ponca, Nebraska,12.5 inches; Elk Point, Beresford and Lesterville, 8; Hurley 7.9; and North Sioux City, 7.7.
Other sites included Viborg 7.5; Pickstown 7.4; Wagner 7.2; Lake Andes, Platte and Parker 7; Tyndall 6.6; Springfield 6; Dimock 4.5; Armour 3.3 inches; and Clayton 2.5 inches.
Sioux City television station KTIV reported the following figures in northeast Nebraska, after Ponca’s 12.5 inches: Bloomfield 11; Crofton 10.5; Verdel, 10.3; Creighton 10; Norfolk 9; Neligh 7.5; Wakefield 6; and Wayne 5.
The recent snowfalls followed last month’s generally wet and cold conditions in the central and northern parts of the Central Plains region, Durr said.
“South Dakota had one of the top wettest Decembers on record,” she said. “There was a general tendency for wetter-than-normal conditions.”
The heavy snowfalls have boosted mountain and plains snowpack for the north-central states, Durr said. The region had more than two inches of water equivalent in the snowpack. Portions of Nebraska have apparently received another inch of water equivalent after receiving almost two feet of snow, she added.
“We’re pretty healthy in terms of snowpack,” she said. “We are approaching 3-4 inches of water equivalent in that (Nebraska) snowpack.”
As for the higher elevations, the mountain snowpack stands near to above normal at this point in the season, Durr said.
“It’s still early. We’ll watch how this (snowpack) tracks over time,” she said. “We don’t hit our max until late April and early May.”
Despite the record-setting snowfall in some areas, this week’s U.S. Drought Monitor shows the entire Yankton region remains in drought. The report, compiled Tuesday, showed Yankton, Clay, Knox, Cedar, Dixon and part of Bon Homme counties in extreme drought. To the south, neighboring counties are listed in exceptional drought, the most severe category.
“There is evidence of dry conditions in areas with ongoing or persistent drought,” Durr said. “We entered winter with low soil moisture for much of the region. The topsoil, consisting of the first six inches, is illustrating drought conditions. The subsoils entered the winter with very dry conditions and little fall recharge in South Dakota.”
The recent snowfall won’t make up for the moisture deficit, Durr said. “We’re dealing with pretty dry soils throughout much of the region,” she said.
The 8- to 14-day outlook calls for cooler-than-normal temperatures and near-normal precipitation. A slight to moderate risk exists for much-below normal temperatures for the end of January.
The Central Plains is experiencing its third consecutive La Nina winter, Durr said. While uncommon, the “three-peat” has occurred other times, she added.
At this point, the La Nina has weakened and will likely shift to neutral by spring, she noted.
The February outlook calls for cooler-than-normal temperatures in the north and central regions, she said. The February-April outlook calls for equal chances of above, below or normal temperatures and precipitation in parts of South Dakota and Nebraska.
“As we get into March and April, we may tend to have precipitation ramp up,” she said. “It’s a rainy time of year and more enhanced as we move toward our higher precipitation time of year. We start thinking of some potentially significant precipitation amounts.”
However, farmers aren’t likely to find any great change in soil moisture, Durr said.
“We’re starting the growing season with not much different conditions than where we are right now,” she said. “There is persistence of drought in the central and southern plains.”
The actual transition out of La Nina could differ than forecasts, according to Dennis Todey, director of the USDA Midwest Clinate Hub.
“We can start getting out of La Nina, but we won’t officially be out of La Nina because of what we calculate and the date,” he said.
Todey noted that most studies focus on the impact of a strong or weak La Nina. He expressed interest in a study that looked at a neutral version of the system, which moves from the waters of the Pacific Ocean.
Todey fielded a question about the impact of the “Pineapple Express” weather system, where moisture builds up in the tropical Pacific around Hawaii and move toward the mainland. They system can hit the West Coast with heavy precipitation.
The Pineapple Express would exert a greater impact on the West Coast than the central U.S., Todey noted. The current Central Plains snowfall is more a product of a low-pressure system coming up from the Gulf of Mexico, he added.
The remainder of the season can bring great uncertainty, Durr said.
“We have some winter left,” she said. “We’ll see how it plays out.”
Press & Dakotan Editor Kelly Hertz contributed to this report.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
