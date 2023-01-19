Snow Stacks Up In Region
Buy Now

Heavy snow swirls in the floodlights at Yankton’s First National Bank Wednesday night. Yankton received a record 10 inches of snow; the city also set a precipitation record in the storm. Yankton now has 19 inches of snowy ground cover.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

This week’s record-setting snowfall may provide the last precipitation for another week, as the outlook calls for dry conditions.

“For Nebraska, South Dakota and the middle portion of the (Central Plains) region, we expect to be dry in the coming seven days,” Nebraska state climatologist Martha Durr told a NOAA webinar Thursday.

