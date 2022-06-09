A Wagner man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for two counts of sexual abuse of a minor and one count of abusive sexual contact.
According to United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell, Zander Zephier, 21, was indicted May 3, 2022. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta L. Wollmann on June 8 and pleaded not guilty to the indictment.
The indictment alleges that on or about Jan. 1, 2021, Zephier knowingly engaged, and attempted to engage, in a sexual act and sexual contact with a minor female who had not attained the age of 16 years and was at least four years younger than Zephier.
The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 15 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, life of supervised release, and up to $300 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.
The investigation is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Yankton Sioux Law Enforcement
Zephier was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial which has been set for Aug. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.