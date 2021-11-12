Quilt Guild Lauded With Art Advocates Honor

A local quilt guild uses its craft to reach many in the Yankton community one stitch at a time.
Yankton Area Arts (YAA) named the Dakota Prairie Quilt Guild (DPQG) Art Advocates of the year at the opening of the group’s biennial quilt show at G.A.R. Hall. “The Magic of Tints and Shades” will be on display at YAA through Nov. 19.
The Art Advocates distinction is given by the Yankton Area Arts Board of Directors to honor a person or persons who contribute to the arts, advocate for the arts in their everyday lives and have made a significant contribution to the arts in the community, YAA Executive Director Julie Amsberry said in a press announcement.
“The Dakota Prairie Quilt Guild brightens the spirits of members of our community through their creativity, craftsmanship and immense generosity,” she said. “They honor our community’s veterans, children, medical workers, elderly and infirm with their gifts and talents, and they pass down their trade to others willing to learn.”
The guild members were surprised by the honor.
“I was just flabbergasted because it’s a great honor for our community and for our organization to be picked out,” said DPQG member Mary Ellen Hornstra, who knew about the award in advance. “A lot of people don’t realize all the things that the guild does for our community and for the people in general, so I was thrilled, and it was really hard to keep it a secret from everybody else.”
DPQG member Sandy Hoffner said that receiving the honor was a delight for guild members.
“I think it brings our quilting into higher esteem because it’s not just women sewing stuff together in a church basement,” she said. “There’s really an artistry about what we do, and so, it was great to be recognized by YAA.”
There are many things that the quilt guild does for the Yankton community, Hornstra told the Press & Dakotan.
“Right before COVID, one of the things we did, which was really appreciated, was to create door hangers for everyone in Walnut Village,” she said. “They have ones for every single month, so in October, every door gets an October wall hanging or a door hanger.”
Staff at the assisted-living center told quilt guild members that each month when the new displays go up, residents make it a point to walk around and look at all the different door hangers, Hornstra said.
When the COVID-19 pandemic began, there was a shortage of protective masks. Women in the quilt guild set to work making them, producing thousands of homemade masks, which were donated to emergency responders, hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, the Human Services Center, and even area businesses who wanted them for the workplace.
Every other year, the quilt guild holds a large show of its members quilts at the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center (NEYAC) so the community can see what the members have been working on. Due to COVID, however, the guild’s 2020 and 2021 quilt shows at NEYAC were canceled. The next one, set for 2022, promises to be very big, Hornstra said.
The group also donates many quilts throughout the year.
“The veterans are getting Quilts of Honor, and that’s something that’s really important for the community, and I think is appreciated,” she said. “We give quilts to the hospital and for other places, fidget quilts.”
A fidget quilt is made with very tactile embellishments — including zippers, buttons and pockets — for individuals who benefit from that kind of stimulation, including those with Alzheimer’s, Hornstra said.
During National Quilt Week, the guild donates a quilt to the first boy and first girl born at the hospital that week.
One of the newer projects the group has gotten involved with is called “Sleep in Heavenly Peace,” which is currently being run by the Yankton Morning Optimist Club.
“It provides beds to kids ages 3-8 who don’t have a bed, and part of the deal is they also get all the bedding,” Hoffner said. “Our guild has come through and made some really fabulous twin-sized quilts. They’ve been going on beds all over town and in Yankton County, so that’s a good practical use of what we do.”
Since last October, the Optimist group has put up 95 beds, many of which had quilts made by quilt guild members, she said.
Also, in the last several years, the quilt guild has expanded from fabric quilts to include painted barn boards.
With a barn board, the quilting design is painted on a board so it can withstand being outside, quilt guild member Joni Lowe told the Press & Dakotan.
The group has also held classes on making barn boards to encourage their use in the community.
“It’s another way that people can see quilt pattern designs in a totally different medium,” she said, noting that for the last few years, the group has put together a barn board tour of Yankton and the surrounding area.
More than 100 addresses in town have been compiled in print and online for visitors and residents to tour, typically during Riverboat Days, though the guild did not promote the tour in 2021, Lowe said.
Currently, the DPQG has about 65 members, but is always welcoming new members of any age and any skill level.
“Sometimes, people will tell me they’re a quilter, and I say, ‘Well, you should come to Guild,’ and they’ll say, ‘I’m not good enough for that,’” Hoffner said. “We have all levels of quilters and it’s a great place to come and learn new skills and have some camaraderie with other quilters.”
For more information, visit the Dakota Prairie Quilt Guild’s Facebook page. Group meetings are at 7 p.m. at Yankton’s Trinity Lutheran Church on the fourth Monday of the month. All are welcome.
