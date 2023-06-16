History Channel Pays A Call On The Mead
While in the area working on a program, a film crew from the History Channel visited the Mead Museum last week.

A film crew from the History Channel came to Yankton to go fishing last week but then ended up at the Mead Museum hoping to find information that will help them develop a story that will bait viewers into watching an upcoming episode.

While doing research in Yankton, on Thursday, June 8, the crew from the History Channel program, “The Green Way Outdoors,” stopped by the Mead looking to put together a show about an invasive species of fish.

