History Channel Pays A Call On The Mead

A film crew from the History Channel came to Yankton to go fishing last week but then ended up at the Mead Museum hoping to find information that will help them develop a story that will bait viewers into watching an upcoming episode.
While doing research in Yankton, on Thursday, June 8, the crew from the History Channel program, “The Green Way Outdoors,” stopped by the Mead looking to put together a show about an invasive species of fish.
“They came (to the Yankton area), actually, to do an episode on the Asian Carp that have invaded the Missouri and other river systems in South Dakota,” observed Crystal Mensch-Nelson, Executive Director/Curator at the Mead Museum and Cultural Education Center. “And they wanted to talk to us about how the Missouri River was used historically, and how it had sustained life and the type of culture and society that had been sustained because of the river. We ended up talking about the Native nations, Lewis & Clark, and how the area became Yankton.”
The Green Way Outdoors is a television series that, as noted in the mission statement on their website, promotes and protect “outdoor heritage and conservation through educating, inspiring, entertaining, and simplifying outdoor activities to increase participation for both novice and experience styled outdoorsmen while demonstrating respect and wholesome values for the blessing and beauty of the natural world.”
The host and executive producer is Kyle Green. Jeff Hutchinson serves as host and chief operating officer. Aaron Beadle is a director, Ryan Parks is a producer, and Kellen Crow is public relations manager.
“It should be fun to see,” Mensch-Nelson added. “I’ve never done a History Channel thing, so it will be fun to see what they end up with.”
On the show’s website, it claims, “Every episode of The Green Way Outdoors, is about a specific tactic for a specific species. Through our hunting and fishing trips, we are able to take you from nature to the dinner table every episode.”
“It was very last-minute on their part,” noted Mensch-Nelson. “They met with us and several others from the town.”
“They still have not told us a release date for that episode,” Mensch-Nelson explained. “But it will be in September.” She said once they are told the date of airing, it will be publicized.
