BROOKINGS — Applications are now available for the second South Dakota State University Extension Emerging Sheep Producers Program. The program is for sheep producers who want to develop or improve a full- or part-time sheep operation.

The program will run from September 2023 through August 2024 and will consist of a nine-session course that is a combination of workshops, webinars, hands-on field days and networking opportunities. Throughout the course, participants will receive hands-on experience working with sheep and learn a step-by-step process to develop a personalized business management plan.

