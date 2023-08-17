BROOKINGS — Applications are now available for the second South Dakota State University Extension Emerging Sheep Producers Program. The program is for sheep producers who want to develop or improve a full- or part-time sheep operation.
The program will run from September 2023 through August 2024 and will consist of a nine-session course that is a combination of workshops, webinars, hands-on field days and networking opportunities. Throughout the course, participants will receive hands-on experience working with sheep and learn a step-by-step process to develop a personalized business management plan.
Those eligible for the program must be older than 18 years of age with 10 years or fewer of management experience in sheep production. If not currently involved in sheep production, participants must show a strong desire to manage a sheep operation in the future.
Whether a participant has 10 sheep or thousands, the course is designed to mitigate risk and increase overall success in raising sheep. Participants can also expect additional assistance through personalized, one-on-one consultation visits to their own operation or with mentors, if needed.
Applications are due by Aug. 31. Up to 20 people will be selected to participate. Couples and family members are welcome to apply from the same operation. Participants must make a commitment to the entire program and actively participate in all program components with an open mindset to learning new ideas. If more than one individual per operation is accepted, both individuals must fully participate.
The participant registration fee is $200 per person or $300 per couple. Participants will also be required to cover travel and hotel costs for in-person workshops.
Registration fees will be due upon acceptance into the program. With their registration, participants will receive meals at in-person workshops, a lambing kit, an American Sheep Industry Association Sheep Production Handbook and a grazing stick, as well as other print and digital resources.
For more information, contact Kelly Froehlich, assistant professor and SDSU Extension Sheep and Goat Specialist, at 605-688-5433 or Kelly.Froehlich@sdstate.edu; or Jaelyn Whaley, SDSU Extension Sheep Field Specialist, at 605-394-1722 or Jaelyn.Whaley@sdstate.edu.
