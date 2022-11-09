The suspect in Sunday’s homicide in Yankton made his initial appearance in court Wednesday morning.
During the initial appearance Wednesday, it was announced Trevor Wayne Harrison of Yankton is facing a charge of homicide as murder in the first-degree and, in the alternate, homicide as murder in the second-degree. Harrison can ultimately only be convicted of one of the charges.
Also Wednesday, the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office confirmed to the Press & Dakotan that the victim in Sunday’s shooting was Jade Rembold, 26, of Yankton.
First Circuit Magistrate Judge Kasey Sorensen oversaw proceedings Wednesday.
Homicide as murder in the first-degree is a Class A felony and is punishable by either life in prison or the death penalty and up to a $50,000 fine.
Homicide as murder in the second-degree is a Class B felony and is punishable by life in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.
Harrison, who is on probation stemming from a previous conviction this year, is also facing a probation violation if convicted.
Wednesday’s appearance was short, though briefly interrupted by recording difficulties that necessitated a move from one courtroom to another.
Harrison was represented by Raleigh Hansman of Sioux Falls.
Harrison’s arraignment was set for Nov. 21 at 10 a.m.
Around 8 p.m. Sunday night, Yankton Police Department officers were advised of a deceased female in the 1300 block of Whiting Drive.
“Upon arrival, officers confirmed the presence of a deceased female, and a homicide investigation began,” a press release said, adding, “Officers quickly identified a suspect.”
An arrest warrant was issued for Harrison for homicide as murder in the first and second degree. The suspect was located and apprehended in Dixon County, Nebraska. No time frame for the arrest has yet been provided.
Harrison has had extensive contact with authorities, including five separate Yankton County cases and one Clay County case involving him being disposed of since 2015.
In 2021, Harrison was charged with keeping a place for sale or use of a controlled substance, being a habitual offender, possession of a firearm with a prior drug conviction and possession of a controlled substance in Schedules I or II. All but the possession charges were dropped by the prosecutor, and he was fined $606.50 and given three years’ probation and a suspended five-year jail sentence.
Earlier this year, he was convicted of disorderly conduct and given a suspended jail sentence after previously being charged with domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury.
Meanwhile, a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Rembold will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Yankton, with visitations one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.
