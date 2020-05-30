South Dakota reported three more COVID-19 deaths in Saturday’s daily update, bringing the state’s total to 62.
Two of the deaths were in Beadle County (Huron), while the other was in Pennington County (Rapid City).
Overall, South Dakota reported 94 new positive tests Saturday, giving the state a total of 4,960 cases. The state also saw one of its highest testing days, reporting 2,256 processed tests, due in large part to the mass testing being conducted in nursing home facilities. To date, South Dakota has had 42,938 tests processed, with the test infection rate dipping to 11.5%.
Nine new hospitalizations were reported, but the number of those currently hospitalized dropped by two to 93. There have been 427 people hospitalized during the pandemic.
Active cases rose to 1,093.
The number of recoveries climbed to 3,805, which is 76.7% of all known cases to date.
Locally, Charles Mix (Lake Andes, 17 known cases), Hutchinson (Olivet, 5) and Union (Elk Point, 89) counties each reported one new positive test.
Yankton County’s number of known cases remained at 51, where it has stood since last Sunday. The number of recovered cases rose by one to 41.
In Nebraska, six new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on the Department of Health and Human Services website late Friday night. That brings the total to date to 170.
The state reported 393 new cases while processing approximately 4,000 tests Friday, one of the biggest daily testing reports to date.
In total, Nebraska has 13,654 known cases on 99,158 total tests for a test infection rate of 13.7%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.