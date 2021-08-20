PIERRE — The guidelines for child support in South Dakota are undergoing an in-depth review by the Commission on Child Support with meetings planned over the next several months.
The 2021 Commission on Child Support, administered by the Department of Social Services (DSS), held its first meeting on July 29 to introduce Commission members and supporting staff, develop a shared understanding of their responsibilities and plan its schedule. Federal law calls for the review of child support guidelines to be completed every four years and was to be done in 2020; due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal Office of Child Support Enforcement granted a one-year extension.
Afternoon commission meetings have been scheduled from 1-5 p.m., followed by evening public hearings from 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 26 in Pierre, Sept. 30 in Sioux Falls and Oct. 27 in Rapid City. The final commission meeting will be held Nov. 18 in Pierre during which time they will review public comments received and discuss recommendations for potential changes to the guidelines and begin discussing the development of the commission’s report. That meeting is open to the public but not a public hearing. Details regarding meetings and hearings may be found by searching for “Child Support Commission” at boardsandcommissions.sd.gov.
The commission is comprised of representatives of custodial and non-custodial parents, family law attorneys, the judiciary, the legislature and DSS. The review analyzes economic data on the cost of raising children and complex factors for custodial and non-custodial parents.
The public is invited to provide input in writing, via e-mail or by testifying in person or remotely during the three public hearings. Written comments may be submitted by mailing them to Department of Social Services, Attn: Child Support Commission, 700 Governors Dr, Pierre, SD 57501-2291. Emailed comments should be sent to DCS@state.sd.us. Comments must be received by Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.
A report and recommendations of the Commission will be sent to Gov. Kristi Noem and the Legislature by Dec. 31 to be considered during the 2022 legislative session. The commission’s final report will be available on the DSS website at dss.sd.gov.
