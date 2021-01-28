100 Years Ago
Saturday, January 29, 1921
• Gasoline and kerosene prices have taken a drop in Yankton in the last day or two coincident with a similar cut reported from other cities. Gasoline is down 2 cents a gallon generally, while kerosene has dropped 3 cents a gallon.
• All of the college people who were routed out by the fire which destroyed Lay Cottage last Monday night had by today found other places to live permanently. They were taken care of in the ladies’ dormitory temporarily.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, January 29, 1946
• Another step in the program for eventually giving Yankton the toll-free crossing of the Missouri river which has long been hoped for was taken by the board of city commissioners at its regular meeting last night. Ordinance No. 92 was introduced by Finance Commissioner Ben Katz, and given its first reading, providing for purchase of the Meridian highway bridge through the issuance of revenue bonds payable entirely from the earnings of the structure.
• Yankton Girl Scouts collected $191.41 in the Tag Day for the March of Dimes campaign on the downtown streets last Saturday. The Tag Day was sponsored by the Yankton Kiwanis club to assist in the fight against infantile paralysis.
50 Years Ago
Friday, January 29, 1971
• A plan to attract European tourists to Native American reservations is being pursued by two competing South Dakota Native organizations. Despite a lack of common knowledge, the two groups have the same idea, nearly equal federal funding, and the same promoter in Europe. If either group succeeds, it will be the first project of its kind in the US.
• Sacred Heart School will hold an intramural basketball tournament for its students, grades three through eight. Tomorrow morning, there will be three games, and there will be no admission fee with the public invited to attend. The tournament is a result of the three weeks of basketball training that the Sacred Heart boys have taken under the direction of Mount Marty College.
25 Years Ago
Monday, January 29, 1996
• The never-say-die Mount Marty Lancers moved to the top rung of the SDIC on Saturday night, slipping past the tough Dordt Defenders 89-83 to salt away their sixth league win in seven starts in a physical game at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena before a large Parents Day crowd.
• The Yankton Gazelles set several school records as they claimed the Eastern South Dakota Conference gymnastics championship Saturday. As a team, the Gazelles scored 140 points – the most in school history and the second-most ever in an ESD meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.