City To Discuss Budget Monday

From P&D Staff Reports
Monday, the Yankton City Commission will begin its budget work early at its 5:30 p.m. work session.
Updated: August 13, 2023 @ 12:11 am
City Manager Amy Leon will present and discuss the proposed 2024 budget, and the commission will decide if a second night is needed for a budget workshop.
The regular meeting will begin at 7 p.m. with a proclamation in support of the upcoming Riverboat Days event. The commission is also slated to consider funding support for a Yankton County EMS study as well as a transfer of property at 1402 Ash Street for redevelopment.
Also, acting as the Zoning Board of Adjustment, the City Commission will hold a public hearing regarding a special permit for a parking lot at 408 Burleigh Street.
The meeting will be held in the City of Yankton Community Meeting Room (114), located at 1200 West 21st Street in the Career Manufacturing Technical Education Academy (CMTEA), formerly known as RTEC.
