Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Kyle Peplinski, 39, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a parole hold.
• Kerri Grate, 45, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a probation hold.
• Trevor Kusel, 30, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a probation hold.
• Brianna Boucher, 31, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• McKenzie Kneifl, 20, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Jeremy Lewedag, 21, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and open container in a motor vehicle.
• Buck Noyer, 28, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence and contempt.
• Joseph Johnson, 40, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for eluding a law enforcement officer (misdemeanor) and on a warrant for simple assault (domestic).
• April Villagomez, 42, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on two warrants for second-degree petty theft.
• Douglas Kage, 52, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less), substitution of license plates, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license and contempt.
• Coralee Bedolla, 34, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less).
• Kyle Wright, 31, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for a stop sign violation, driving with a revoked license and on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Ash Jensen, 22, Pierre, was arrested Monday on a parole hold and on two warrants for failure to appear.
• Jordan Lightner, 26, Yankton, was arrested Monday for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
• Tryston Anderson, 23, Vermillion, was arrested Monday for unauthorized manufacture, distribution, counterfeiting or possession of substances with a high potential for abuse (felony); possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
