100 Years Ago
Wednesday, January 19, 1921
• Commissioner of Waterworks Rapalee had a force of men at work today sinking a test well into the bed of the river for the purpose of securing a sample of the water in the gravel stratum which is said to lie between 25 and 30 feet down. A test of this water will be made to determine its qualities, to settle the question as to whether or not it should be used as city water.
• Blowing sand on the river yesterday forced a suspension of ice harvesting in the afternoon by Binder brothers’ big force of men, and the warm weather today made work impossible this afternoon. A total of nearly 400 loads have been secured since the work began the first of the week.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, January 19, 1946
• Processing of approximately 20,000 bushels of seed corn is now underway at the Vermillion Seed Store’s plant near the Milwaukee depot in Vermillion, according to Lee Millage, owner. A dozen men are now at work and operations will go on a 24-hour basis within the next week.
• The men’s lounge in the main hall at the Southern State Normal school has just been completely renovated and refurnished and is proving very popular with the men students who are now coming back to college here at Southern. Most of the men now in school are veterans under the G.I. Bill of Rights.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, January 19, 1971
• It was announced today by M-tron Industries Inc., that Delbert E. Gaines was named their new President at the last Board of Directors meeting to succeed William T. Liggett, founder of the local firm in 1965.
• Yankton Chief of Police James Simms announced this morning that Police Officers Daniel Lucas and Victor Pruett have completed a special accident investigation school in Sioux City conducted by the Northwestern University Traffic Institute. The men both graduated in the top one third of the class.
25 Years Ago
Friday, January 19, 1996
• The first big snowstorm of the season has officially turned into the Big Chill. In Yankton, winds clocked up to 62 miles per hour created wind chills approaching 63 degrees below zero. That produced 2-foot and 3-foot drifts at many intersections.
• For Ron Lammers, organic farming is not only good stewardship – it’s also quite profitable. A third-generation farmer, Lammers is no stranger to breaking new ground in agriculture. A 20-year veteran of organic farming, he was a master of the practice long before it became fashionable. He now helps lead the Fordyce Organic Growers Group, part of the Nebraska Impact Project.
