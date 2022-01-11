PIERRE — South Dakota Housing Development Authority (SDHDA), in partnership with the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, will be hosting five listening sessions around the state to solicit comments on the 2022 Annual Action Plan of the Consolidated Plan and the allocation plans for the HOME, Housing Tax Credit, Housing Trust Fund, HOME-American Rescue Plan, Emergency Solutions Grant, Community Development Block Grant and Housing Opportunity Fund Programs.
The listening sessions are an opportunity for the public to provide their comments, suggestions and ideas prior to drafting the 2022-2023 plans. The public will have another chance to provide written comments once the draft plans have been released in February. Persons interested in providing comments may do so by appearing at one of the listening sessions scheduled for Yankton, Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City, or by sending written comments to SDHDA, PO Box 1237, Pierre, SD 57501, by 5 p.m. CST, Feb. 4.
Locally, a listening session will be in Yankton at Planning and Development District III, 1808 Summit St., at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18.
For those unable to attend the meetings in person, the Pierre meeting at 2 p.m. Jan. 20, 2022, will also be available via Skype for Business. Be sure to download the application onto your device in plenty of time prior to joining the meeting:
• Join by Phone: 844-773-7615
• Conference ID: 612350
• and/or join by desktop or tablet: https://meet.sdhda.org/chas/6ZLVZZM6?sl=1
