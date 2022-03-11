Missouri Valley Master Gardeners will present the annual Spring Fling on Tuesday, March 22, at 7 p.m. The annual spring educational program will be given at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club Dining Room located at 2206 Mulberry, Yankton.
Featured speaker will be Chris Schlenker, Horticulture and Grounds Manager at McCrory Gardens Education & Visitors Center in Brookings. The title of his presentation is “New Plant Varieties and Trial Review at McCrory Gardens.”
See and hear about some of the newest annuals from zinnias to tomatoes and perennials and shrubs for your yard that are suitable for the region. Schlenker will show and discuss plants new to the region and those that have recently won awards through various trial programs from some of North America’s top plant breeders from Proven Winners, Walters Gardens, and growers from Bailey Nurseries and All-America Selections.
Following the program, Schlenker will be giving away gallon size perennials, grab bags and seed packets to audience members.
Missouri Valley Master Gardeners of the Yankton area invite all who like plants to the free event. Donations to offset costs are welcome. Door prizes will be awarded. Chat with Schlenker, Master Gardeners, and network about plants and gardening.
The public is invited to this free educational presentation. For more information, see the Missouri Valley Master Gardener Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.