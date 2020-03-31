100 Years Ago
Thursday, April 1, 1920
• With wire communications getting back to normal throughout South Dakota, it has been possible to learn just how destructive the storm of last Sunday was to property in this state. A hundred local and rural poles went down out of this (Northwestern Telephone) exchange, it has been found, with a total of 375 poles down in this area, which includes beside Yankton the territory tributary to Viborg, Mission Hill, Lesterville, Tabor, Utica and Gayville.
• Five thousand Easter lilies are blossoming or bursting into bloom at the Gurney green house this week in preparation for the festival on Sunday. Easter lilies were not available last year. There was an embargo on bulbs from Japan and none could be secured.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, April 1, 1945
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 1, 1970
• The Vern Altstiel family of Yankton was named Boy Scouting Family of the Year at the Lewis and Clark District Recognition dinner here Monday night.
• Charlene Evers of Wagner was first place winner in the Charles Mix County Conservation Contest that was held in Lake Andes March 28. Miss Evers will represent Charles Mix County at the area contest in Mitchell April 4. The topic for the contest was “Conservation-What has it done for South Dakota.”
25 Years Ago
Saturday, April 1, 1995
• When Sacred Heart Hospital officials wanted a sculpture to represent the ideals and values of the hospital, they called on Jim Maher. Maher, a sculptor from Belle Fourche, fit the bill perfectly. His life-size sculpture, titled “Heart to Heart We Speak,” weighs around 1,500 pounds and will be dedicated at the hospital at 1 p.m. today in the main lobby.
• Bus service in Yankton will not begin Monday as planned. Due to an insurance issue, the Yankton Community Transportation Program, Inc., has hit a snag.
