100 Years Ago
Sunday, November 21, 1920
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, November 21, 1945
• For the first time in the 84 years of its existence The Yankton Press and Dakotan, “South Dakota’s First Newspaper”, was strike-bound today, and unable to issue in its usual form. Most of the employees of the mechanical department of the paper failed to report for work this morning. This action followed a vote on the question of striking taken last night by those members of the mechanical staff who are also members of Unit No. 789 of the International Typographical Union.
• Yankton citizens voted empathically for construction of a modern swimming pool and bathhouse, along with necessary sewer extension, in Tuesday’s special bond election, the proposal being endorsed by better than a three to one vote.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, November 21, 1970
• A former Yankton student is in the process of creating a classic spectacle for children and parents alike at Augustana. Lewis Carroll’s immortal “Alice in Wonderland” will show 13 performances, with many days offering both a 4 and 7:30 p.m. time. Opening night is December 3rd at 7:30 p.m, with many more opportunities to come.
• Senator George McGovern is set to visit Southern State College in Springfield this coming Tuesday. Barring unforeseen circumstances, a feature of the visit will be aired nationally on CBS’s “60 Minutes.” McGovern was originally withdrawn from the program on November 10th due to the death of Charles de Gaulle of France. CBS officials quickly put together a segment on the former French President and decided they would come back to McGovern at a later date. Tune in to see Senator McGovern acting as parade marshal for the Southern’s 74th Annual Founder’s Day Parade.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, November 21, 1995
• Santee Sioux Reservation is once again home for the mighty bison that graze the hills of the pastures in northeast Knox County. The Santee Sioux Tribe Game Commission received 24 young buffalo on Sept. 22 from Hot Springs.
• Dec. 1 has been proclaimed AIDS Awareness Day in South Dakota by Gov. Bill Janklow. Dr. Susan Lance of the state Department of Health said there have been 95 cases of AIDS and 247 HIV infections reported in South Dakota since 1985, one of the lowest rates in the nation.
