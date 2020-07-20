Union County reported three new COVID-19 cases in Monday’s daily update for South Dakota from the Department of Health.
The county, which now has 164 known cases to date, has recorded 40 new positive tests this month. There was one new recovery (140th overall), and the county has 22 active cases.
Yankton County reported one new case, its 91st, and has nine active cases.
Douglas County added one new positive test, giving it 15 overall, 11 of which have been processed this month. One new recovery was reported (10). There are five active cases.
Hutchinson County also reported one new case, its 21st. There are six active cases.
Statewide statistics for South Dakota on Monday included:
• Total Cases — 7,943 (+37)
• Total Tests — 98,654 (+567)
• Active Cases — 829 (+7)
• Deaths — 118 (no change)
• Recoveries — 6,996 (+44)
• Hospitalizations — 774 ever hospitalized (no change), 65 currently hospitalized (+2)
In Nebraska, 102 new positive cases were reported late Sunday on the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) website. That gives the state 22,583 known cases to date.
No new deaths were reported; the state toll remains at 301.
Total tests processed rose to 235,149 (+2,495).
The DHHS noted that total hospitalizations increase by just one Sunday to 1,482, but the number of those currently hospitalized rose by eight to 121.
Recoveries stood at 17,112 (+311).
———
Here are the numbers for area South Dakota counties, listed in positive tests recoveries and negative tests, with the change for the past seven days noted in parentheses. Total deaths are in brackets.
• Bon Homme County — 13 positive tests (0), 13, recoveries (1), 661 negative tests (33). [0 deaths]
• Charles Mix County — 98 positive tests (2), 59 recoveries (19), 1,009 negative tests (82). [0 deaths]
• Clay County — 97 positive tests (4), 88 recoveries (5), 1,119 negative tests (53). [0 deaths]
• Douglas County — 15 positive tests (5), 10 recoveries (5), 367 negative tests (10). [0 deaths]
• Hutchinson County — 21 positive tests (4), 15 recoveries (1), 793 negative tests (36). [0 deaths]
• Turner County — 33 positive tests (4), 25 recoveries (1), 771 negative tests (24). [0 deaths]
• Union County — 164 positive tests (13), 140 recoveries (13), 1,648 negative tests (102). [2 deaths]
• Yankton County — 91 positive tests (6), 80 recoveries (7), 2,704 negative tests (125). [2 deaths]
In Nebraska, Knox County has 26 positive tests out of 606 total tests, Cedar County has 19 positive tests out of 421 total tests, and Dixon County has 58 positive tests out of 612 total tests with two deaths.
